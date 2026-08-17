Cobalt sales sharply decline: domestic demand falls by 40%...

In Uzbekistan, domestic demand for the Chevrolet Cobalt, one of the country’s most popular cars, has declined significantly. In the first half of 2026, UzAuto Motors produced nearly 83,000 Cobalts, but only 41,000 of them were sold to local buyers.

This means that approximately 49 percent of the vehicles produced were accounted for by the domestic market.

A decline of 27,000 in one year

In January–June 2025, dealers in Uzbekistan sold nearly 68,000 Cobalts.

In the same period of 2026, however, this figure fell to 41,000.

In other words, Cobalt sales in the domestic market declined by nearly 27,000 vehicles, or 40 percent, in one year.

This is a significant change for a model like the Cobalt, which has enjoyed strong demand for years.

Production remains high, but domestic sales are much lower

Notably, the decline in demand is not related to low production volumes.

Nearly 83,000 Cobalts rolled off the assembly line in the first half of the year, but fewer than half of them were sold on Uzbekistan’s domestic market.

Thus, a significant gap has emerged between production and local sales.

However, the available information does not specify how many of the remaining vehicles were exported or sold through other channels.

Why is demand for the Cobalt declining?

No official explanation has yet been provided for the exact reasons behind this decline.

Therefore, it is too early to attribute the drop in demand to any single factor — price, competition, lending terms, or purchasing power.

Nevertheless, the figures themselves indicate that buyers’ behavior in the domestic automotive market is undergoing a significant change.

Given that the Cobalt has long been one of the most sought-after models in Uzbekistan, in particular, the 40 percent decline could be a serious signal for the automotive market.

Will the Cobalt remain the leader as before?

The main question now is whether this is a temporary decline or the beginning of a longer-term market trend.

Sales dynamics in the second half of 2026 will show how strong the Cobalt’s position in the domestic market really is.

For now, however, one fact is clear: UzAuto Motors is producing many Cobalts, but Uzbek buyers are purchasing significantly fewer than they did last year.

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