The Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, produced in 1964, has become the most expensive American car ever sold at auction. The rare automobile, presented at Gooding & Company's 2026 Pebble Beach auction, sold for 42,905 million dollars.

The car had been put up for sale at a price exceeding 25 million dollars. The final price surpassed the initial estimate by nearly 18 million dollars, also breaking the previous record. Until then, the record had belonged to the Duesenberg SSJ, produced in 1935 and sold for 22 million dollars in 2018.

The car sold at auction bears the chassis number CSX2300. It is one of six Daytona Coupes created to enhance the Shelby Cobra's racing capabilities and compete with the Ferrari 250 GTO, one of the most powerful racing cars of its era.

The model's aerodynamic body was designed by American engineer and designer Piter Brok. CSX2300 debuted in the 1964 Tour de France Automobile and later competed on famous circuits including Daytona, Sebring and Nyurburgring.

The car was also kept in the personal collection of Carroll Shelby, the founder of Shelby, from 1975 to 1998. Its rarity, rich racing history and association with the Shelby name further increased its value.

Only six examples of the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe were produced in total. The example sold at auction is considered one of the most historically significant cars among them.