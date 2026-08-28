Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces major goal up to 2030

·43·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announces major goal up to 2030

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his speech at the celebrations dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the country's Independence, outlined the future development milestones of the national economy. The head of state emphasized that Uzbekistan has set a main goal to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) volume to $300 billion by 2030.

This ambitious milestone will serve to further strengthen the country's position among the leading nations with above-average incomes.

Plans are being fulfilled ahead of schedule

In his speech, the President paid special attention to the fact that previously set goals were achieved well ahead of schedule:

  • The $160 billion plan was overfulfilled: «Three years ago, we planned to bring the volume of gross domestic product to $160 billion by 2030. Despite disruptions in global logistics and the turbulent situation in the world, we will accomplish this task with a surplus this very year and join the ranks of countries with above-average incomes», — said Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

  • 2026 indicator: According to the results of the current year 2026, the total volume of Uzbekistan's national economy is projected to reach $180 billion;

  • High economic growth: As a new task, it was determined to bring the GDP volume to $300 billion by 2030 while maintaining high growth rates stably.

Historical result on poverty: from 35 percent to 4 percent!

Touching upon the social effectiveness of economic reforms, the President disclosed indicators on poverty reduction:

  • Sharp decline: Thanks to targeted programs and consistent efforts, the poverty rate in Uzbekistan has dropped from a record level of 35 percent in 2017 down to 4 percent;

  • People's well-being: It was emphasized that the main goal of economic growth is to make a noticeable positive change in the living standards of every family and citizen.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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