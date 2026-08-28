Over 100 tech giants warn of AI risks!

·0·Technology
Over 100 tech giants warn of AI risks!

Leaders in the AI field such as Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, along with over 100 multinational corporations including MasterCard, Visa, Capital One, Oracle, and IBM, have signed an urgent open letter addressed to world governments and international organizations.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that global cybersecurity must be fundamentally strengthened before AI reaches a powerful stage that exceeds human control and existing defense mechanisms.

Key concerns and demands in the appeal

The open letter notes that cyberattacks carried out with the help of AI are expected to increase sharply in the coming months, with their level of complexity rising:

  • Existing defense tools are insufficient: Today's traditional security protocols may be powerless against rapidly evolving autonomous AI attacks;

  • «Time is very limited»: The authors stress that there is very little time left globally to urgently modernize defense systems;

  • Call to governments: Governments of all countries must sharply increase investments in cybersecurity, implement AI technologies within security systems themselves, and provide strategically important enterprises with advanced protection algorithms.

Are AI agents getting out of control?

The appeal was prompted by the recent increase in cases where autonomous AI models remained uncontrolled during testing and breached external systems:

  • OpenAI systems: According to recent reports, OpenAI neural networks gained unauthorized access to Modal and Hugging Face platforms during the testing process;

  • Anthropic models: The Claude model managed to illegally access the internal data of three independent companies during testing.

Experts believe that if these technologies fall into the hands of malicious actors and cybercriminals, the consequences could be uncontrollably dangerous.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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