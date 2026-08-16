Juventus close to completing Emiliano Martínez transfer

Turin-based Juventus continue to work actively to strengthen their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic, the club is close to securing the experienced goalkeeper that head coach Luciano Spalletti has been requesting for some time. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is expected to continue his career in Italy’s Serie A. Goal.com reports that.

One of Juventus’ main priorities since the transfer window opened was to find a reliable goalkeeper who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. After the coaching staff became dissatisfied with the performances of Di Gregorio and Perin, they settled on the Argentina international known by the nickname Dibu. The player himself had expressed his desire to Aston Villa to join another club and had already reached an agreement with the Turin side over the terms of a contract.

Financial gap and final negotiations

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, negotiations between the clubs have entered their final stage in recent hours. Juventus have submitted a new offer worth €10 million in total to Aston Villa: a guaranteed payment of €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses. The English club, however, are demanding a direct €10 million payment without bonuses.

With the financial gap between the parties now very small, the agreement is expected to be made official soon. Aston Villa have also begun working to fill the vacancy that would be left by the Argentina international. After Paris Saint-Germain and Parma’s deal for Zion Suzuki collapsed, the English club are taking new measures to resolve their goalkeeping issue.

Spalletti’s wish and changes within the squad

Emiliano Martínez’s departure from the English club depended on Aston Villa finding another goalkeeper to take his place in the Birmingham team. According to the latest reports, the club’s management are making progress on the necessary agreements, which will accelerate Dibu Martínez’s move to Italy. The initial asking price of €15 million has also fallen in recent days, further boosting Juventus’ hopes.

If the transfer is completed successfully, Luciano Spalletti will have solved one of his team’s most important problems. Emiliano Martínez’s vast international experience and expertise in saving penalties will undoubtedly give Juventus a major advantage in their upcoming matches.