Juventus close to completing Emiliano Martínez transfer

·15·Sport
Juventus close to completing Emiliano Martínez transfer

Turin-based Juventus continue to work actively to strengthen their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic, the club is close to securing the experienced goalkeeper that head coach Luciano Spalletti has been requesting for some time. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is expected to continue his career in Italy’s Serie A. Goal.com reports that.

One of Juventus’ main priorities since the transfer window opened was to find a reliable goalkeeper who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. After the coaching staff became dissatisfied with the performances of Di Gregorio and Perin, they settled on the Argentina international known by the nickname Dibu. The player himself had expressed his desire to Aston Villa to join another club and had already reached an agreement with the Turin side over the terms of a contract.

Financial gap and final negotiations

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, negotiations between the clubs have entered their final stage in recent hours. Juventus have submitted a new offer worth €10 million in total to Aston Villa: a guaranteed payment of €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses. The English club, however, are demanding a direct €10 million payment without bonuses.

With the financial gap between the parties now very small, the agreement is expected to be made official soon. Aston Villa have also begun working to fill the vacancy that would be left by the Argentina international. After Paris Saint-Germain and Parma’s deal for Zion Suzuki collapsed, the English club are taking new measures to resolve their goalkeeping issue.

Spalletti’s wish and changes within the squad

Emiliano Martínez’s departure from the English club depended on Aston Villa finding another goalkeeper to take his place in the Birmingham team. According to the latest reports, the club’s management are making progress on the necessary agreements, which will accelerate Dibu Martínez’s move to Italy. The initial asking price of €15 million has also fallen in recent days, further boosting Juventus’ hopes.

If the transfer is completed successfully, Luciano Spalletti will have solved one of his team’s most important problems. Emiliano Martínez’s vast international experience and expertise in saving penalties will undoubtedly give Juventus a major advantage in their upcoming matches.

JuventusEmiliano MartínezAston VillaTransfersSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Frank Lampard Wants to Sign Two Chelsea PlayersFrank Lampard Wants to Sign Two Chelsea PlayersToday, 15:51Gary Neville Criticizes Manchester United’s Friendly DefeatGary Neville Criticizes Manchester United’s Friendly DefeatToday, 15:50Jon Stones Scores on His Inter Debut and Sets His Sights on the Champions LeagueJon Stones Scores on His Inter Debut and Sets His Sights on the Champions LeagueToday, 15:11Manchester United want to sign Bayern defender Kim Min-jaeManchester United want to sign Bayern defender Kim Min-jaeToday, 14:36Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat as Lionel Messi fails to convert penaltyInter Miami suffer heavy defeat as Lionel Messi fails to convert penaltyToday, 14:18Manchester City captains: Enzo Maresca is building a new groupManchester City captains: Enzo Maresca is building a new groupToday, 13:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History