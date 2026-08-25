Ex-husband held woman captive for 5 days

In the Brazilian state of Goiás, 24-year-old Emiliane Tamira was allegedly held captive by her ex-husband for five days. After Emiliane went missing on August 17, police began a search and found her on August 21 in a rented house in the city of Águas Lindas de Goiás, VTV News reported.

Law enforcement officers found the woman tied to a bed with chains, ropes, and handcuffs, with a mask covering her face that restricted her mouth and breathing. According to the victim, her former partner kept her under the influence of drugs and only untied her hands briefly for meals.

Emiliane also reported that she suffered chemical burns around her mouth and eyes during her captivity. This information is currently based primarily on her personal testimony and is being investigated.

According to police, the suspect, Aylton Rodrigues, had rented the house in advance to hold his ex-wife and had stocked it with food and other necessary supplies.

Investigators noticed his unusual behavior, located the rented house, and arrived at the scene. The suspect ignored the police order to stop, attempted to flee in a car, and was later apprehended. A 9mm pistol was also confiscated from him.

According to police, Aylton admitted to drugging the woman and taking her to the rented house. Emiliane stated that the couple lived together for nearly six years and ended their relationship in December 2025.

The woman stated that her ex-husband could not accept the breakup and tried to maintain control over her life; the investigation is also examining potential motives for the crime, including the intent to force a reconciliation.

Aylton Rodrigues is currently in custody, the court has ordered his detention, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.