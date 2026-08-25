Singapore allocates $55,000 for every newborn child

Due to a sharp decline in the birth rate in Singapore, the government is introducing new financial and social benefits to encourage families to have children. This was reported by the NPTD.

Under the new program, each child will receive over $55,000 in government support until they reach the age of 17.

In addition, parents will be granted extra leave, reduced housing costs, and additional benefits for childcare services.

These measures are being adopted following a historic low in the country's birth rate.

In 2025, Singapore's total fertility rate was 0.87. This is nearly half the 2.1 rate required to maintain a naturally stable population.

The government believes the new support package will help reduce the financial burden on young families related to raising children.

At the same time, Singapore continues to pursue immigration policies to mitigate the problem of population decline.