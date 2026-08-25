Uzbekistan's public debt reaches $48.3 billion

At the end of the first half of 2026, Uzbekistan's public debt reached $48.31 billion. This is $4.82 billion more compared to the same period last year. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The ratio of public debt to the gross domestic product made up 27 percent. Foreign liabilities hold the major share in the debt structure, with 84 percent or $40.71 billion accounting for external debt.

Among the largest creditors of Uzbekistan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank take the leading positions. The debt to the World Bank amounted to $9.12 billion, while to the Asian Development Bank it stood at $8.17 billion.

Thus, the greater part of the public debt falls to the share of international financial institutions and external debt sources.