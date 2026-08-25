Uzbekistan's public debt reaches $48.3 billion

·38·Economy
Uzbekistan's public debt reaches $48.3 billion

At the end of the first half of 2026, Uzbekistan's public debt reached $48.31 billion. This is $4.82 billion more compared to the same period last year. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The ratio of public debt to the gross domestic product made up 27 percent. Foreign liabilities hold the major share in the debt structure, with 84 percent or $40.71 billion accounting for external debt.

Among the largest creditors of Uzbekistan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank take the leading positions. The debt to the World Bank amounted to $9.12 billion, while to the Asian Development Bank it stood at $8.17 billion.

Thus, the greater part of the public debt falls to the share of international financial institutions and external debt sources.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Exchange rates for August 26 announcedExchange rates for August 26 announcedToday, 17:46Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?Today, 17:14Which countries are buying the most Uzbek products?Which countries are buying the most Uzbek products?22.08, 10:22Currency exchange rates for August 24 announcedCurrency exchange rates for August 24 announced21.08, 18:57Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 24Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 2421.08, 11:217 important principles protecting entrepreneurs’ rights incorporated into law7 important principles protecting entrepreneurs’ rights incorporated into law21.08, 06:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on 18 August
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on 18 August
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on August 12
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on August 12
The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on 14 August
The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on 14 August