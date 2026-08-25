New star from Brazil: Manchester City to sign him for €40 million

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New star from Brazil: Manchester City to sign him for €40 million

English Premier League giant Manchester Citycontinues its activity in the summer transfer market. According to reports from the prestigious British publication The Athletic the 'Citizens' are in final negotiations to sign Brazilian Palmeiras forward Allan Elias.

The 22-year-old promising player is expected to arrive in Manchester in the coming days and sign an official contract after a medical examination.

€40 million and contract details

The following terms are being agreed upon for the talented Brazilian forward's transfer:

  • Financial value: Manchester Citywill spend a total of around €40 million including bonuses for the player;

  • Contract terms: Final details regarding the contract duration and personal clauses are currently being clarified between the club and the player's agent;

  • Agreement stage: The agreement between the parties is planned to be officially finalized in the coming hours.

The Enzo Maresca era: Season start and attacking renewal

During the summer break, Manchester Cityappointed Italian specialist Enzo Maresca as head coach, who has started the season successfully with a revamped squad:

  • Comeback win in Matchday 1: In the opening match of the Premier League, the 'Citizens' secured a 2-1 comeback victory away against Bournemouth;

  • Next test: In the second round, Maresca's side will face London's Crystal Palace;

  • Tactical need: The coaching staff aims to significantly increase speed, dribbling, and competition in the team's front line through Allan Elias.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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