Unexpected Turn from Zelenskyy: Proposing a New Peace Plan and Buffer Zone!

·125·World
Unexpected Turn from Zelenskyy: Proposing a New Peace Plan and Buffer Zone!

New international efforts have begun to end the military conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means. Great Britain's influential The Times newspaper reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a new peace plan aimed at ending the war is being developed in cooperation with the Donald Trump administration and European countries.

Kyiv states that despite Moscow's firm statements about continuing military operations, work on this strategic document has not stopped.

What does the new peace plan entail?

The main terms of the document under development are aimed at reducing tension on the front line:

  • Ceasefire: A complete and simultaneous cessation of attacks with all types of weapons;

  • Withdrawal of troops: Moving Russian and Ukrainian armed units a specified distance from the current line of contact;

  • Buffer zone: Establishing a special security zone between the two sides to prevent direct military clashes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the document is not yet finalized and that new proposals from Washington are expected:

«As far as we know, there are several more ideas from the American side. They are waiting for a convenient opportunity to present their proposals. We are waiting for these initiatives», said the Ukrainian leader.

Vatican mission and meeting in Moscow

Diplomatic efforts have intensified not only in Kyiv and Washington but also by the Vatican:

  • Diplomatic visit: The Vatican's special diplomat Paul Richard Gallagher visited Russia;

  • Negotiations with Lavrov: An official meeting between the Vatican envoy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for August 26. A new package of peace proposals is expected to be presented to the parties there.

Nevertheless, The Times notes that Moscow has repeatedly rejected similar initiatives previously put forward by the West and Kyiv.

UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald TrumpPeace Plan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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