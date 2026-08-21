Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov Appointed to a New Position

·30·Culture
Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov Appointed to a New Position

Well-known comedian and wordsmith Shukurullo Isroilov has been appointed deputy head of the Tashkent City Department of Culture. This was announced by his administrator.

Shukurullo Isroilov was born on January 14, 1970, in Tashkent. As a child, he studied in the rubab class at a music school and won various competitions. He later studied at the universities of Oriental Studies and Economics.

The artist began his creative career in 1982. He later pursued a career in comedy and became one of the prominent members of the “Mirzo” theater led by Mirzabek Xolmedov.

In interviews, he said that he had worked in a number of jobs when he was young to help support his family.

The wordsmith remains known to audiences for his stage performances, appearances on television programs, and comedic acts.

The 56-year-old artist will now serve in the leadership of the Tashkent City Department of Culture.

Shukurullo IsroilovTashkentMirzoMirzabek Xolmedov
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