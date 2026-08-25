Resignation in Kattaqorgon: Russian head coach fired due to poor results!

·125·Sport
Resignation in Kattaqorgon: Russian head coach fired due to poor results!

A surprise coaching change is taking place at Kattaqorgon, a team fighting for top spots in the Uzbekistan Pro League and a promotion to the Super League. Eurasia Football reported that after two consecutive defeats, the club management decided to part ways with the 56-year-old Russian head coach Yury Utkulbayev .

Currently, the parties are conducting final negotiations to terminate the existing employment contract early and agree on the compensation amount. The specialist has already been removed from the team and is not managing training sessions.

What caused the resignation?

The club management's drastic decision was prompted by negative results in recent rounds and the quality of play displayed:

  • Defeat against Shurtan: On August 15, Kattaqorgon lost 0:1 away to Shurtan, one of their direct rivals, after conceding a goal in the 85th minute;

  • Failure at home: On August 21, the team lost 2:4 to Gazalkent in front of their own fans;

  • Dissatisfaction with the style of play: The club management expected attacking and reliable football from Utkulbayev. However, the attempt to play an open game led to defensive chaos and conceding four goals.

Utkulbayev's statistics at Kattaqorgon

The specialist, who worked for many years in the Rubin Kazan system, was appointed at the end of May to replace Yorqin Nazarov. In the 9 Pro League matches under his leadership, the following results were recorded:

  • 5 wins, 1 draw, 3 defeats;

  • Out of 27 possible points, 16 points were collected;

  • In the only match within the Uzbekistan Cup, the team lost 0:3 to Pakhtakor and left the tournament.

Super League promotion chances and the decisive battle against Aral

Despite the coach's resignation, Kattaqorgon's position in the league table is still quite high:

  • 3rd place: The team is in 3rd place with 30 points after 16 rounds;

  • Regulations: The Pro League winner goes directly to the Super League. Clubs finishing 2nd–5th will play in a playoff to earn the right to participate in a promotion/relegation match against a Super League representative;

  • The big test ahead: Most interestingly, on the eve of the new coach's appointment, Kattaqorgon faces the toughest match of the season — against the league leader, Nukus's Aral club.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Today, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedToday, 20:29Agreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starAgreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starToday, 20:25How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?Today, 20:17Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendLamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendToday, 19:32Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Today, 19:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane