Mercedes-Benz car hangs off the edge of the first floor in China

·91·World
Mercedes-Benz car hangs off the edge of the first floor in China

An unusual incident involving a Mercedes-Benz display car occurred at a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei Province, China.

On August 23, the car, which was parked on the first floor of the mall, suddenly rolled backward, crashing into an escalator and a glass railing. The impact shattered the glass, leaving the car dangling off the edge of the floor with one of its rear wheels suspended over the level below.

Videos of the incident show the car narrowly avoiding a fall. Had the escalator and railing not held it back, the vehicle could have plummeted to the lower level of the shopping center.

Broken glass and debris fell to the floor below, damaging an ice cream shop. According to local media, one of the shop employees suffered a leg injury and required a medical check-up. The shop's operations were temporarily suspended due to damage to its equipment.

At this time, there is no official conclusion as to why the car moved backward. It was reported that the vehicle was a display car belonging to a local dealership in Handan. The mall and relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

The mall administration later announced that the damaged railing had been repaired and the complex is operating as usual.

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