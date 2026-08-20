How did Aziza Axralxo‘jayeva welcome her new age?

Actress Aziza Axralxo‘jayeva announced through photos posted on her Instagram page that she celebrated another birthday yesterday, August 19. The date was a special one for the actress, who welcomed her new age with the words “Alhamdulillah.”

As seen in the photos, Aziza celebrated her birthday not with a lavish party, but in a sincere and warm atmosphere surrounded by family members. These moments also delighted her fans, and many followers congratulated the actress on her birthday and sent her their best wishes in the comments.

Recently, Aziza Axralxo‘jayeva has been attracting widespread attention with her distinctive appearances as popular cartoon characters.