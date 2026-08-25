Marc Cucurella gives his first statement after moving to Real Madrid

·83·Sport
Marc Cucurella gives his first statement after moving to Real Madrid

One of the most unexpected summer transfers in Spanish and European football has officially taken place. The defender of London club Chelsea and the Spain national team Marc Cucurella has become a member of Real Madrid. On August 24, the 'Royal Club' officially introduced the 28-year-old footballer to the public.

The experienced full-back, who joined the Madrid side, did not hide his emotions after signing the contract and sent a sincere message to the club's fans.

“A special day for my family”: Cucurella’s first words

The Spanish footballer, wearing the 'Royal Club' jersey, expressed his joy as follows:

“Hello, Madridistas! I am very happy; this day is very special for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting you at the Santiago Bernabéu. Hala Madrid!”, said Cucurella.

The defender stated that he is ready to fight for major trophies with the Madrid superclub.

From Chelsea to Madrid: New competition on the left flank

Marc Cucurella’s transfer Real Madridwas an important step in the plan to strengthen the left-back position:

  • Experience in London: The Spanish defender proved himself as one of the most consistent full-backs at the international level while playing for Chelsea and the Spain national team;

  • A new stage in Madrid: The 'Royal Club' management chose the Cucurella option to increase reliability and speed in the defensive line;

  • Fan anticipation: Now, Madrid fans are eagerly awaiting the player's debut match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real MadridMarc CucurellaChelseaPremier LeagueLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Today, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedToday, 20:29Agreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starAgreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starToday, 20:25How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?Today, 20:17Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendLamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendToday, 19:32Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Today, 19:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane