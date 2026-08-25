Marc Cucurella gives his first statement after moving to Real Madrid

One of the most unexpected summer transfers in Spanish and European football has officially taken place. The defender of London club Chelsea and the Spain national team Marc Cucurella has become a member of Real Madrid. On August 24, the 'Royal Club' officially introduced the 28-year-old footballer to the public.

The experienced full-back, who joined the Madrid side, did not hide his emotions after signing the contract and sent a sincere message to the club's fans.

“A special day for my family”: Cucurella’s first words

The Spanish footballer, wearing the 'Royal Club' jersey, expressed his joy as follows:

“Hello, Madridistas! I am very happy; this day is very special for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting you at the Santiago Bernabéu. Hala Madrid!”, said Cucurella.

The defender stated that he is ready to fight for major trophies with the Madrid superclub.

From Chelsea to Madrid: New competition on the left flank

Marc Cucurella’s transfer Real Madridwas an important step in the plan to strengthen the left-back position: