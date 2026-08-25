Marc Cucurella gives his first statement after moving to Real Madrid
One of the most unexpected summer transfers in Spanish and European football has officially taken place. The defender of London club Chelsea and the Spain national team Marc Cucurella has become a member of Real Madrid. On August 24, the 'Royal Club' officially introduced the 28-year-old footballer to the public.
The experienced full-back, who joined the Madrid side, did not hide his emotions after signing the contract and sent a sincere message to the club's fans.
“A special day for my family”: Cucurella’s first words
The Spanish footballer, wearing the 'Royal Club' jersey, expressed his joy as follows:
“Hello, Madridistas! I am very happy; this day is very special for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting you at the Santiago Bernabéu. Hala Madrid!”, said Cucurella.
The defender stated that he is ready to fight for major trophies with the Madrid superclub.
From Chelsea to Madrid: New competition on the left flank
Marc Cucurella’s transfer Real Madridwas an important step in the plan to strengthen the left-back position:
Experience in London: The Spanish defender proved himself as one of the most consistent full-backs at the international level while playing for Chelsea and the Spain national team;
A new stage in Madrid: The 'Royal Club' management chose the Cucurella option to increase reliability and speed in the defensive line;
Fan anticipation: Now, Madrid fans are eagerly awaiting the player's debut match at the Santiago Bernabéu.
…