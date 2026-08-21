Munisa Rizayeva performed «Bevafo» live in a train carriage (video)

·16·Culture
Munisa Rizayeva performed «Bevafo» live in a train carriage (video)

The bright star of Uzbek pop Munisa Rizayeva presented passengers traveling by train with an unexpected musical gift. Accompanied by musicians, the singer performed her famous hit «Bevafo» live and sincerely inside a high-speed train carriage, giving all the passengers a truly festive mood.

Live performance in the carriage and passengers’ delight

Footage circulating on social media shows Munisa Rizayeva standing in the middle of the carriage with a guitar accompaniment and performing the song with great emotion. The singer’s cheerful expression, dance moves and direct, warm interaction with the passengers earned applause from everyone on board.

Key details of the performance on the train

Indicator

Details

Performer

Munisa Rizayeva (with live vocals and dancing)

Location

High-speed train carriage («Afrosiyob»)

Song performed

«Bevafo» («I am that Layli...»)

Musical accompaniment

Acoustic guitar and live accompaniment

Atmosphere

Passengers’ applause, singing along and recording the performance

From the lyrics of the emotional song «Bevafo»

«I never knew love could be so cruel,

So merciless, leaving my eyes forlorn...

Unfaithful, perhaps you are not my fate,

I will find Layli’s Majnun,

Perhaps my pain is without remedy,

I am that Layli...»

Fans’ applause

The passengers in the carriage happily welcomed the unexpected performance, sang along with the singer and captured these memorable moments on their phones. Such sincere performances among the public are always warmly received by the singer’s fans.

In your opinion, to what extent do artists organizing unexpected live performances (flash mobs) for their fans in public places strengthen mutual sincerity?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this bright and uplifting video message to all your loved ones!

Munisa RizayevaAfrosiyobBevafo
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