Another major transfer that has caused a stir in English football has been completed. Manchester Citywinger Savinho will now continue his career at London club Tottenham Hotspur.

The total value of the transfer, including bonuses, could reach £85 million. But the most interesting aspect of this deal is that Savinho left Manchester Cityafter just two seasons.

1. How much was paid for Savinho?

According to reports, Tottenham will pay £75 million for the Brazilian player.

The contract also includes up to £10 million in bonuses.

Payment Type Amount Base transfer fee £75m Bonuses £10m Total potential value £85m

Thus, the deal could reach a total of £85 million if additional conditions are met.

2. How did Savinho perform at Manchester City?

Savinho had been representing Manchester City since the summer of 2024.

He made a total of 84 appearances for the 'Cityzens'. In these matches, the Brazilian winger:

Scored 7 goals;

Provided 13 assists;

Participated in a total of 20 goal contributions.

During his short stint at Manchester City, Savinho played 84 games and recorded 20 goal contributions.

3. Why is this transfer in the spotlight?

Savinho's move to Tottenham is not just another ordinary Premier League transfer. Such an expensive deal between two major clubs in the same league could impact the balance of power for the new season.

Tottenham is strengthening its attacking line with a significant investment. Savinho is expected to take on more responsibility and a key role at his new club.

4. What challenges await Savinho now?

For a player who competed under intense competition at Manchester City, a new opportunity is opening up at Tottenham.

Now the biggest question is — will the £75 million spent on Savinho prove to be worth it?

The Brazilian player will aim to take his experience from 84 matches at Manchester City to a higher level at the London club. If the bonuses are triggered, the transfer value will reach £85 million.

Thus, Savinho's chapter at City has closed. Now his new challenge at Tottenham begins — and whether he is worth the £85 million deal will be decided on the pitch.