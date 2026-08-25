Iranian TV channel targets Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump

·119·World
Iranian TV channel targets Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump

The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation into a video aired on Iranian state television that allegedly contains threats against President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump. This was reported by Nur.kz .

It is reported that after the war between Iran and the U.S. and Israel began in February, the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members were killed. Since then, radical Iranian media outlets have repeatedly circulated materials containing threats against President Trump and his family members.

Such threats have previously been made against First Lady Melania Trump. However, it is said that this time, the president's youngest son, Barron Trump, has become the target of public threats.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring confirmed they are aware of the video. "The Secret Service is aware of this video and is investigating all matters that could be perceived as threats to our protectees," he said.

At the same time, Herring emphasized that for operational security reasons, they do not discuss intelligence related to the protection of the president and his family.

The three-minute video includes calls for violence, as well as staged images of locations where the U.S. president's son is known to frequent.

At the end of the video, the narrator states that people are "eagerly awaiting the $10 million reward." The U.S. Secret Service is currently determining the credibility of the threat in the video.

Donald TrumpBarron TrumpIranSecret ServiceNational Security
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