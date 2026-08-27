The next major deal of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has been officially announced. Manchester City club press service confirmed that the 24-year-old Spanish central midfielder Nico González has Newcastle United joined the ranks of.

The talented midfielder, who signed a long-term deal with the 'Magpies', will wear the number 6 jersey for his new team.

58.5 million euro deal and transfer details

According to media and reputable insiders, the transfer fee is:

Financial terms: Newcastle will pay 58.5 million euros to the 'Citizens' account for González;

Strengthening the midfield: Newcastle's management sees the Spanish midfielder as one of the key figures in the center of the pitch for the new season and believes his versatility will significantly boost the team's chances in European competitions and the EPL.

From La Masia to the heights of the Premier League

Nico González is a product of one of Europe's most prestigious academies: