Unexpected move in the EPL: Newcastle announces signing of City midfielder

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Unexpected move in the EPL: Newcastle announces signing of City midfielder

The next major deal of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has been officially announced. Manchester City club press service confirmed that the 24-year-old Spanish central midfielder Nico González has Newcastle United joined the ranks of.

The talented midfielder, who signed a long-term deal with the 'Magpies', will wear the number 6 jersey for his new team.

58.5 million euro deal and transfer details

According to media and reputable insiders, the transfer fee is:

  • Financial terms: Newcastle will pay 58.5 million euros to the 'Citizens' account for González;

  • Strengthening the midfield: Newcastle's management sees the Spanish midfielder as one of the key figures in the center of the pitch for the new season and believes his versatility will significantly boost the team's chances in European competitions and the EPL.

From La Masia to the heights of the Premier League

Nico González is a product of one of Europe's most prestigious academies:

  • Barcelona school and Porto: A graduate of the Barcelona academy (La Masia), the player later honed his skills at the Portuguese club Porto;

  • Career at Manchester City: having joined City in February 2025, the midfielder played a total of 41 official matches during the past season, scoring 2 goals. Now, the 24-year-old midfielder is expected to become a key link in the Newcastle project led by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle UnitedManchester CityPremier LeagueNico GonzálezFootball Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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