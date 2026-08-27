In the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup, Tottenham Hotspur hosted lower-league side Charlton Athletic at their magnificent stadium in London. The capital derby was dominated by Ange Postecoglou's side and ended in a resounding 5-1 victory for the hosts.

Throughout the match, Tottenham'sattacking style overwhelmed the visitors' defense, while the brilliance of debutant Savio was a real treat for the Spurs faithful.

First half: Greetings from Moore and Solanke

The hosts took the initiative from the start and began creating dangerous chances, but the breakthrough came just before the break:

Mikey Moore's strike: In the 41st minute, the team's young talent Mikey Moore found the back of the net to put Tottenham ahead (1-0);

Dominic Solanke's goal: In stoppage time of the first half, new signing Dominic Solanke showcased his skill, doubling the lead and ensuring the Spurs went into the break comfortably (2-0).

Second half: Danso's header and Savio's masterclass

Tottenham did not ease the pressure in the second half. The coaching staff made rotations, bringing on fresh legs:

Kevin Danso's debut: Substitute defender Kevin Danso headed home from a corner in the 67th minute to extend the lead (3-0);

Savio's show: The Brazilian winger, who replaced Dominic Solanke in the 71st minute, Savio became the hero in the final minutes of the match: Debut goal: In the 82nd minute, Savio scored his first goal for Tottenham to the delight of the fans (4-0); Assist mastery: Three minutes later, Savio broke into the box from the left flank and provided an assist for Ben Davies, capping off a brilliant debut for the Brazilian (5-0).



Charlton's consolation goal and official protocol

The visitors managed only one response late in the game:

Lloyd Jones' goal: In the 87th minute, Charlton defender Lloyd Jones scored from a free-kick to set the final score (5-1).

Carabao Cup. 2nd Round

Tottenham — Charlton 5:1

Goals: Moore (41), Solanke (45), Danso (67), Savio (82), Davies (85) — Jones (87).

Lineups: