5 goals: Tottenham thrash Charlton, debut goal and assist for Savio
In the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup, Tottenham Hotspur hosted lower-league side Charlton Athletic at their magnificent stadium in London. The capital derby was dominated by Ange Postecoglou's side and ended in a resounding 5-1 victory for the hosts.
Throughout the match, Tottenham'sattacking style overwhelmed the visitors' defense, while the brilliance of debutant Savio was a real treat for the Spurs faithful.
First half: Greetings from Moore and Solanke
The hosts took the initiative from the start and began creating dangerous chances, but the breakthrough came just before the break:
Mikey Moore's strike: In the 41st minute, the team's young talent Mikey Moore found the back of the net to put Tottenham ahead (1-0);
Dominic Solanke's goal: In stoppage time of the first half, new signing Dominic Solanke showcased his skill, doubling the lead and ensuring the Spurs went into the break comfortably (2-0).
Second half: Danso's header and Savio's masterclass
Tottenham did not ease the pressure in the second half. The coaching staff made rotations, bringing on fresh legs:
Kevin Danso's debut: Substitute defender Kevin Danso headed home from a corner in the 67th minute to extend the lead (3-0);
Savio's show: The Brazilian winger, who replaced Dominic Solanke in the 71st minute, Savio became the hero in the final minutes of the match:
Debut goal: In the 82nd minute, Savio scored his first goal for Tottenham to the delight of the fans (4-0);
Assist mastery: Three minutes later, Savio broke into the box from the left flank and provided an assist for Ben Davies, capping off a brilliant debut for the Brazilian (5-0).
Charlton's consolation goal and official protocol
The visitors managed only one response late in the game:
Lloyd Jones' goal: In the 87th minute, Charlton defender Lloyd Jones scored from a free-kick to set the final score (5-1).
Carabao Cup. 2nd Round
Tottenham — Charlton 5:1
Goals: Moore (41), Solanke (45), Danso (67), Savio (82), Davies (85) — Jones (87).
Lineups:
Tottenham: Antonin Kinski, Archie Gray, Jan-Paul van Hecke (Micky van de Ven, 64), Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie (Kevin Danso, 65), Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur (Pedro Porro, 65), Matheus Fernandes, Mathys Tel (Luca Williams-Barnett, 78), Dominic Solanke (Savio, 71), Mikey Moore.
Charlton: Tiernan Brooks, Shichendje Collins (Danny McNamara, 15), Billy Koumetio (Lloyd Jones, 15), Ivan Mesik, Nathan Asiimwe, Harvey Knibbs (Alan Mvamba, 66), Timothy Ouma (Miles Leaburn, 66), Robert Apter, Greg Docherty, Millenik Alli (Joe Rankin-Costello, 66), Mika Mbick.
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