In Uzbekistan, prisoners may be allowed to make online purchases

In Uzbekistan, it is proposed to grant convicts held in penitentiary institutions and their relatives the opportunity to online purchase permitted food products and essential items. This procedure is currently being considered as a draft.

According to the draft prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, orders can be placed through infokiosks inside the institution, a special website, or a mobile application.

In this case, the order can be placed not only by the convict himself, but also by his close relatives. At the same time, the existing procedures for sending parcels and handing over items during meetings will be preserved.

Online purchases will only be available for products and items permitted to be brought into the institution. These include food, clothing, personal hygiene products, stationery, and certain other essential items.

The type, quantity, and packaging of the products must comply with established requirements. Compliance with these rules will be monitored by the administration of the penitentiary institution.

If ordered or handed-over products exceed the established limits, they will not be automatically confiscated. Excess items may be placed in the institution's warehouse for storage based on a relevant report.

According to the draft, monthly weight and quantity restrictions on purchasing and storing certain products will not apply to convicts serving sentences in settlement-colonies.

The document is not yet a finally enacted rule. It has been submitted for public discussion, and the process of accepting proposals and comments will continue until September 3.