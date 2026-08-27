Mbappe's masterclass at the Bernabeu: How did Real Madrid change after the half-time talk?

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Mbappe's masterclass at the Bernabeu: How did Real Madrid change after the half-time talk?

In La Liga, the Madrid-based Real Madrid club hosted Real Sociedadat home and defeated their opponents with a 4:1 scoreline, securing a big and convincing victory.

The hero of the match, Kylian Mbappe, scored three times to complete a hat-trick. After the match, the 'Royal Club's' key midfielder Federico Valverde spoke enthusiastically to journalists about the tactical shift in the second half and Mbappe's skill.

“The half-time talk changed everything”

Valverde revealed how the team's first-half mistakes and the instructions during the break influenced the game:

“I saw that our team was fully focused and only looking forward. We played very well on the pitch, but after scoring the first goal, we lacked patience and the opponent managed to equalize.

The half-time talk helped us a lot, and the second half was truly magnificent”, said the Uruguayan midfielder.

The player added that the dressing room discussion focused mainly on pressing. While winning the ball back in the opponent's half was difficult in the first half, the team completely fixed this issue in the second.

“Mbappe will repeat this many times throughout the year”

Valverde highlighted Kylian Mbappe's incredible performance and emphasized how to utilize him:

“Amazing, simply astonishing! We must make the most of his potential. We have to get the ball to him so he can score and enjoy the game. He will repeat the performance he showed on the pitch today many times throughout the season”.

Hat-trick from Mbappe, another goal from Vinicius

The fate of the match was decided by the unique actions of the French star:

  • Mbappe's minutes: Kylian hit the target against Real Sociedad in the 40th, 60th, and 80th minutes, securing another brilliant hat-trick for the Madrid side;

  • Vinicius Junior's contribution: Another leader of the Madrid attack, Vinicius Junior, also got his name on the scoresheet, ensuring the 4:1 final score.

This big win Real Madridpaved the way for the team to continue their winning streak this season.

Real MadridLa LigaKylian MbappeFederico ValverdeFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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