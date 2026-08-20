Uzbekistan’s Women Battle for World Cup Berth: Opponents Revealed

FIFA has held the draw for the preliminary stage of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup intercontinental play-off tournament. The opponents of Uzbekistan’s women’s national team, who are competing for a historic place at the tournament, have been revealed. What stages must our representatives overcome to qualify for the World Cup, and what is the competition format?

Preliminary Stage: Opponents and Dates

According to the draw, Uzbekistan will face Papua New Guinea, Ghana and South Africa in the preliminary qualifying matches on the road to the World Cup. This stage will be held at a single centralized venue in November–December 2026, with the top two of the four teams advancing to the decisive final stage.

2027 Women’s World Cup Qualification System

Stage Dates Participants and Format World Cup Qualification Preliminary Play-Off November–December 2026 Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Ghana, South Africa (centralized tournament) The top two teams advance to the decisive final Decisive Play-Off February 2027 2 from the preliminary stage + CONCACAF (2), CONMEBOL (1), UEFA (1) — 6 teams in total The winners of 3 paths 3 teams earn World Cup qualification FIFA Women’s World Cup (Final Tournament) June 24 – July 25, 2027 Brazil on Brazilian pitches The world’s strongest women’s national teams

Decisive Final Stage Format

A total of six national teams will take part in the final play-off stage in February 2027:

Teams advancing from the preliminary stage 2 teams

From North and Central America ( CONCACAF ) — 2 teams

From South America ( CONMEBOL ) — 1 team

From Europe (UEFA) — 1 team

These six teams will be drawn into three separate paths, or pairings. Each path will feature one decisive final, with the three winners earning the last available places at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Do you think Uzbekistan’s women’s national team can defeat strong opponents such as Ghana and South Africa and achieve the historic feat of qualifying for the World Cup in Brazil?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately spread this important good news among fans of Uzbek football!