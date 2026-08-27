Champions League Draw Day: Which Pot Do Real, City, Barca, and Sabah Fall Into?

The 36 clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League season have been confirmed. From European giants to the season's sensations, the teams have been divided into four pots ahead of the draw.

The draw ceremony for the competition's league phase will take place today, on August 27 at 21:00 Tashkent time and will kick off.

Pot Distribution: Who is in which tier?

The official distribution of teams across the pots is as follows:

Pot 1 (The Giants): PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid;

Pot 2 (Dangerous Opponents): Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven;

Pot 3 (Clubs Full of Surprises): Feyenoord, Lille, Bodo/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Fenerbahce, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray;

Pot 4 (The Challengers and Debutants): Slavia Prague, Stuttgart, AEK Athens, LASK, Como, Lens, Viking, Sabah, Slovan Bratislava.

New Format and Draw Ceremony

According to the updated format involving 36 teams, each club will face two opponents from each pot. This ensures a significant increase in intense and high-profile matches from the very first rounds of the competition.

The draw ceremony starting today at 21:00 will officially determine the 8 future opponents for all clubs.