Will Argentina play against Uzbekistan? The Messi issue remains open

New information has emerged regarding a match that could be a major test for the Uzbekistan national team. According to ESPN Argentina, the Argentina national team may play friendly matches in China in September.

The most interesting aspect is that the Uzbekistan national team is being mentioned as one of the potential opponents. If negotiations are successful, Uzbek players could face the world champions on the pitch.

However, the fate of the match is also being influenced by the issue surrounding Lionel Messi.

1. Argentina received an offer from China

According to ESPN Argentina, the Argentina national team has received an offer to play two friendly matches in China in September.

During the initial negotiations, the Chinese organizers had an important condition.

They demanded that Argentina's star, Lionel Messi, participate in the matches.

However, this demand did not satisfy the Argentine side, and the initial offer was rejected.

Negotiations between Argentina and China were later resumed.

2. Will Messi play against Uzbekistan?

It is not yet clear whether Lionel Messi will participate in the friendly matches planned to take place in China.

The question of whether the 39-year-old player will join the national team camp and take the field in potential matches remains open.

Therefore, even if a potential match between Uzbekistan and Argentina takes place, there is no official confirmation regarding Messi's participation.

Issue Current status Host country China Potential date September 30 Argentina's potential opponent Uzbekistan Second opponent Not yet determined Messi's participation Open issue

3. A major test for Uzbekistan against the world champions

If an agreement is reached, a match against Argentina could be one of the most historic events for the Uzbekistan national team.

Argentina has been recognized as one of the strongest teams in world football in recent years. Facing such an opponent will be not only prestigious but also a great experience for the Uzbekistan national team.

Especially in terms of the team's preparation for the World Cup, a match against a strong opponent could be of great importance.

4. September 30 could be the decisive date

According to reports, the Argentina national team may play a friendly match against Uzbekistan in China on September 30.

However, this match has not been officially confirmed yet. It is said that negotiations are ongoing and some organizational issues need to be resolved.

The greatest interest, naturally, is centered around one question:

If the match between Uzbekistan and Argentina takes place, will Lionel Messi play?

There is no clear answer to this question yet.

Thus, the potential match of the Uzbekistan national team against Argentina is still in the negotiation stage. However, if the deal goes through, September 30 could become one of the biggest international friendly matches for Uzbek football.