“Amateur boxing star in the USA”: British publication reveals new plans for Uzbek boxer

·3·Sport
“Amateur boxing star in the USA”: British publication reveals new plans for Uzbek boxer

One of the bright stars of Uzbek boxing, the reigning World Boxing world champion Javohir Ummataliyev has headed overseas and begun training in the USA. This was reported by the influential British Boxing Media publication.

In a special video posted on the publication's social media pages, the 21-year-old Uzbek master of the ring is shown undergoing high-intensity physical and tactical training in one of America's modern boxing gyms, preparing seriously for his next important fights.

“Amateur boxing star in the USA”: International recognition and awards

Javohir Ummataliyev has already captured the attention of the global boxing community with his victories in the amateur ring:

  • World Championship and World Cup: The talented boxer won a gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships and also claimed the top prize at the prestigious World Cup held in China;

  • Uncompromising final: In the final of the World Cup in China, Ummataliyev defeated Kazakhstan's Sabirjan Akkaliyev in a difficult and intense bout by a unanimous decision of the judges.

Professional ring journey and deal with Frank Warren

The young boxer has already managed to demonstrate his high potential on the professional sports stage:

  • Two fights — two successes: On November 28, 2025, he defeated Rahim Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Chelyabinsk, Russia, and on May 9, he knocked out Poland's Damian Drabik ahead of schedule at the famous Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England;

  • Queensberry project: Following these achievements, the Uzbek boxer signed an official contract with Great Britain’s world-famous promotional company — Queensberry Promotions and its founder, the renowned promoter Frank Warren .

From Tashkent to American gyms: Big goals

Before heading overseas, Javohir Ummataliyev underwent thorough preparation in the capital, Tashkent, as part of the Uzbekistan national team under the guidance of renowned specialist Akmal Hasanov .

Now, working with America's leading sparring partners and coaches is expected to be an important springboard for Ummataliyev to reach the pinnacle of professional boxing.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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