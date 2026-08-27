Kylian Mbappé responds to critics: "Who was unhappy?"

Kylian Mbappé has once again captured everyone's attention. The French star Real Sociedadscored a hat-trick in the match against, and gave a short but sharp response via social media to those who have criticized him recently.

"Who was unhappy? This is a hat-trick," wrote Mbappé on his page.

This was not just a simple post. It contained a clear message for those who have been dissatisfied with Mbappé's recent performances.

One match — three goals and one answer

In La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedad at home. The Madrid side, managed by José Mourinho, defeated their opponent 4-1.

The main hero of the match was Kylian Mbappé . The French forward scored three of Real Madrid's four goals, becoming the author of a hat-trick.

"Who was unhappy? This is a hat-trick."

This single sentence from Mbappé became one of the most discussed topics after the game.

What was Mbappé's role in Real Madrid's victory?

Indicator Result Match Real Madrid — Real Sociedad Score 4:1 Mbappé goals 3 Result Real Madrid's big win

For the Madrid side, this victory was not just three points, but also an important signal regarding the mood and form of the team's main star.

Mbappé continued his response on the pitch with a post on social media.

Last season's numbers weren't bad either

Interestingly, the debates that led to criticism of Kylian Mbappé were not related to his personal statistics, but to team results.

The French forward last season in La Liga for Real Madrid:

played 31 matches;

scored 25 goals;

provided 5 assists.

In other words, Mbappé's individual performance was high. However, the fact that the 'Royal Club' did not win any trophies at the end of the season intensified the criticism.

The main question: Did Mbappé really answer the critics?

After the match against Real Sociedad, the answer to this question seems quite clear.

Mbappé responded not with words, but primarily on the pitch.

Three goals. A big win. And one sentence aimed at critics after the game.

"Who was unhappy? This is a hat-trick."

The French star thus sent one of the most important signals of the new season: one can debate about Mbappé, one can criticize him, but he chooses the pitch to give his answer.

Now, another question is intriguing Real Madrid fans: Are the three goals Mbappé scored against Real Sociedad the start of a new goal-scoring streak?