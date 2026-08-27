Amiran Sardarov lost $3 million: Being unprepared for success is costly

·89·World
Amiran Sardarov lost $3 million: Being unprepared for success is costly

At one point, almost no one knew him. He wrote books and tried to launch various websites and online stores, but several of his projects failed to generate the expected income.

Then, everything changed in an instant.

Amiran Sardarov launched the «Dnevnik Xacha» project on YouTube, and a simple video blog quickly brought him a large audience, high income, and vast opportunities.

But there was another side to this sudden success. According to Sardarov himself, he lost approximately 3 million dollars within two years.

So, what if the problem isn't in making money, but in not being prepared to keep it?

1. Great success after several failed projects

Before achieving success on the internet, Amiran Sardarov was involved in various projects.

He wrote books and tried to open websites and online stores. However, not all of these efforts yielded the expected results.

After that, he focused on YouTube.

Initially, «Dnevnik Xacha» started as a simple lifestyle video blog. Sardarov began filming his life in Moscow, his friends, daily events, and various interesting situations using a GoPro camera and presenting them to the audience.

The format quickly appealed to viewers.

2. The channel grew, and income skyrocketed

«Dnevnik Xacha» gathered a large audience in a short time.

As the channel became popular, advertising revenue also increased. Furthermore, Sardarov's other projects, including his books, began to spread more widely due to the new audience.

A person who was once almost unknown now had:

  • a large audience;

  • high income;

  • new business opportunities;

  • popularity and influence.

At first glance, it looked like the success everyone dreams of.

But big money doesn't always come with big financial preparation.

3. 3 million dollars lost in two years

Sardarov later spoke about losing approximately 3 million dollars.

This is where the main lesson of this story begins.

The problem is not just in making money. When income increases sharply, managing it requires a specific skill set.

Many people, upon seeing high income, may accept it as a permanent state. Expenses increase, lifestyle changes, and the cash flow seems like it will last forever.

However, some sources of income may decrease or disappear entirely over time.

One-time luck does not mean lifelong financial security.

4. What should you not forget when money increases?

When high income appears, the most important task is not just to spend more, but to adapt to the new financial reality.

For this, the following principles are important:

What to do?

Why is it important?

Control expenses

So that expenses do not grow uncontrollably as income increases

Save a portion of income

For financial stability during periods of lower income

Create sustainable assets

To avoid relying on just one source

Risk assessment

Every decision made with big money can be costly

Do not assume income is permanent

Because today's luck is not guaranteed to continue tomorrow

5. The biggest lesson: luck also requires preparation

Most people prepare for success: they gain knowledge, work, and learn new skills.

But few people prepare for what to do after success arrives.

If income increases suddenly, new questions arise:

  1. How long will this money keep coming?

  2. If income drops tomorrow, what will my lifestyle be like?

  3. How much of the money I'm making is going into savings?

  4. How much is being turned into assets that work for the future?

  5. Am I using luck, or is luck controlling me?

Finding answers to these questions in time determines the next stage of financial success.

Luck brings money, but preparation keeps it

The story of Amiran Sardarov clearly shows one thing: making big money and keeping it for a long time are two different tasks.

In the first task, luck, an idea, or the right timing can play a decisive role. In the second, discipline, calculation, and a long-term plan are more important.

Luck can open the door to great opportunities for you. But the result after that depends on how prepared you are for that opportunity.

Amiran SardarovFinanceSuccessMoney ManagementEntrepreneurship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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