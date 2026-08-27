“I don’t usually do this...”: Mourinho makes sensational comments after yesterday’s victory!
In the latest La Liga match, the Madrid club Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedadat the Santiago Bernabéu and defeated their opponent with a 4-1 convincing and emphatic victory.
After the match, the Madrid manager José Mourinho spoke at the press conference, addressing the first-half difficulties, flaws in the pressing system, and the incredible performance of Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick.
“We wanted a break as early as the 20th minute”
Mourinho openly admitted the resistance shown by Real Sociedad and his team’s first-half shortcomings:
“Real Sociedad is a very good and organized team; they caused us enough problems. In such difficult games, we wish we could take a break at the 20th or 25th minute to talk to the players under the guise of a water break.
We opened up defensively unexpectedly when we conceded the goal. It seemed like the opponent wasn't posing a huge threat, but pressing them was quite difficult for us.”, said the Portuguese specialist.
“We didn’t press blindly”: The turning point in the second half
The coach emphasized that tactical changes in the dressing room and composure were the main factors in the victory:
Tactical adjustments: In the second half, the coaching staff made the necessary changes and avoided rushing;
Calm approach: “Pressing blindly without a clear direction would have made the situation even worse. That’s why maintaining composure was crucial. We focused and played the second 45 minutes at a very, very high level.”.
Mbappé and the praise for Madrid stars
José Mourinho stated that he usually doesn't praise players individually, but Mbappé’s performance was an exception to any rule:
“I have a habit I never like to do, but sometimes I have to — I don’t like talking about individual players. But today, what Kylian Mbappé did... It was simply unbelievable!
We cannot deny that we have top-level masters of the ball in our squad. They worked hard and supported each other brilliantly on the pitch. Despite some mistakes in the first half, our fans are also rightfully appreciating the boys' endless hard work.”.
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