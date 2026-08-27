“I don’t usually do this...”: Mourinho makes sensational comments after yesterday’s victory!

In the latest La Liga match, the Madrid club Real Madrid hosted Real Sociedadat the Santiago Bernabéu and defeated their opponent with a 4-1 convincing and emphatic victory.

After the match, the Madrid manager José Mourinho spoke at the press conference, addressing the first-half difficulties, flaws in the pressing system, and the incredible performance of Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick.

“We wanted a break as early as the 20th minute”

Mourinho openly admitted the resistance shown by Real Sociedad and his team’s first-half shortcomings:

“Real Sociedad is a very good and organized team; they caused us enough problems. In such difficult games, we wish we could take a break at the 20th or 25th minute to talk to the players under the guise of a water break. We opened up defensively unexpectedly when we conceded the goal. It seemed like the opponent wasn't posing a huge threat, but pressing them was quite difficult for us.”, said the Portuguese specialist.

“We didn’t press blindly”: The turning point in the second half

The coach emphasized that tactical changes in the dressing room and composure were the main factors in the victory:

Tactical adjustments: In the second half, the coaching staff made the necessary changes and avoided rushing;

Calm approach: “Pressing blindly without a clear direction would have made the situation even worse. That’s why maintaining composure was crucial. We focused and played the second 45 minutes at a very, very high level.”.

Mbappé and the praise for Madrid stars

José Mourinho stated that he usually doesn't praise players individually, but Mbappé’s performance was an exception to any rule: