Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!

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Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!

The management of Paris Saint-Germain is working to keep the team's main star and attacking leader Ousmane Dembéléat the Parisian club for the long term. This was reported by the famous French insider Fabrice Hawkins .

According to the source, official talks between the Parisian giants and the 29-year-old French winger have been ongoing for several months, and a final agreement is expected soon.

A new deal until 2029 or 2030: The plan of the PSG board

The contract renewal process includes several key details:

  • Current deal and new offer: Dembélé's current agreement with PSG runs until the summer of 2028. However, club officials are offering a new long-term contract that would keep the forward until the summer of 2029 or 2030 at the club;

  • Optimism in Paris: Despite the negotiations dragging on for some time, there is high confidence within the PSG offices that both parties will reach an official agreement soon.

104 goal contributions in 138 games and the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Since moving to Paris from Barcelona in the summer of 2023, Ousmane Dembélé has reached the peak of his career:

  • Incredible statistics: In a PSG shirt, the winger has made a total of 138 official appearances, scoring 61 goals and providing 43 assists to his teammates;

  • World recognition: The brightest moment of the player's career occurred in 2025, when Dembélé was named the world's best player for his fantastic performances at the Parisian club, becoming the winner of the Ballon d'Or .

PSG owners continue to view the global football superstar as the main leader in the team's long-term project.

PSGOusmane DembéléBallon d'OrLigue 1Football Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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