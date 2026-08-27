Tyson Fury reveals the secret of his deep depression after defeating Klitschko!

·6·Sport
Tyson Fury reveals the secret of his deep depression after defeating Klitschko!

A legend of world heavyweight boxing Tyson Fury has opened up with a poignant confession about his life after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, ending the latter's 11-year unbeaten streak and claiming the championship belts.

The British boxer revealed that just minutes after achieving his childhood dream, his life lost all meaning, leading to a terrifying three-year battle with depression.

«Beating Klitschko was my life's purpose»: The peak of the dream and the fall

Fury recalled that he had aimed to defeat Klitschko since childhood, and once he achieved it, a massive void opened in his heart:

«When I was a kid, Klitschko was already a champion, and I always said: 'One day I will definitely beat that guy.' Everyone laughed at me. He was champion for 11 years, and I had to wait 3 years for a title shot.

When I finally stepped into the ring, it was like reaching the summit of Everest for me. I won as I promised, and that was it. I thought everything would be incredibly great, but within a minute, it all fell apart.

I fell into depression the moment I left the ring and entered the dressing room. Because the main purpose of my life was to beat Klitschko, and that goal vanished in an instant. As a champion, I had everything in the world, but I wanted to die every day».

181 kg weight, 3-year hiatus, and a prayer to God

Following severe depression, the athlete completely lost his form, and his weight reached 400 pounds (181 kg) . No one could save Fury, who was away from boxing for nearly three years, from this state:

  • A life-or-death moment: «Then one day, something happened where I knelt down and begged God. I lay on the floor in the bedroom and shed tears. I prayed: 'I can't do this on my own anymore. You need to help me. Bring me back to boxing'»;

  • Miraculous relief: «I felt like I had been lying on the floor for eternity, but in reality, it had been 10 minutes. But when I stood up, it felt like the weight of the whole world had been lifted off my shoulders. I immediately shouted to my wife Paris: 'Tomorrow we start the mission to get back in shape!'».

Thus, Tyson Fury, known as the «Gypsy King», overcame the hardest trial of his life, returned to the sport, and regained the world championship.

Why doesn't the biggest victory solve every problem?

Tyson Fury's story about Klitschko holds a meaning broader than just sport. It shows how complicated the consequences can be when you tie your entire life to a single major goal.

Fury achieved the dream he had been waiting for since childhood, became world champion, and defeated Klitschko. But after the biggest victory, a new question faced him: «What now?»

It was this very question that started the most difficult period of his life. And then a new goal — to recover and return to the ring — became the next great mission for Tyson Fury.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will Argentina play against Uzbekistan? The Messi issue remains openWill Argentina play against Uzbekistan? The Messi issue remains openToday, 11:25Champions League Draw Day: Which Pot Do Real, City, Barca, and Sabah Fall Into?Champions League Draw Day: Which Pot Do Real, City, Barca, and Sabah Fall Into?Today, 11:18“I don’t usually do this...”: Mourinho makes sensational comments after yesterday’s victory!“I don’t usually do this...”: Mourinho makes sensational comments after yesterday’s victory!Today, 11:08Kylian Mbappé scores a hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to victoryKylian Mbappé scores a hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to victoryToday, 09:14Barcelona cancels tribute for Spanish world championsBarcelona cancels tribute for Spanish world championsToday, 08:59Uzbek Boxers in Yakutsk: Who Are Tursunov and Goyibov's Opponents? (Full Card)Uzbek Boxers in Yakutsk: Who Are Tursunov and Goyibov's Opponents? (Full Card)Today, 07:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)