Tyson Fury reveals the secret of his deep depression after defeating Klitschko!

A legend of world heavyweight boxing Tyson Fury has opened up with a poignant confession about his life after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, ending the latter's 11-year unbeaten streak and claiming the championship belts.

The British boxer revealed that just minutes after achieving his childhood dream, his life lost all meaning, leading to a terrifying three-year battle with depression.

«Beating Klitschko was my life's purpose»: The peak of the dream and the fall

Fury recalled that he had aimed to defeat Klitschko since childhood, and once he achieved it, a massive void opened in his heart:

«When I was a kid, Klitschko was already a champion, and I always said: 'One day I will definitely beat that guy.' Everyone laughed at me. He was champion for 11 years, and I had to wait 3 years for a title shot. When I finally stepped into the ring, it was like reaching the summit of Everest for me. I won as I promised, and that was it. I thought everything would be incredibly great, but within a minute, it all fell apart. I fell into depression the moment I left the ring and entered the dressing room. Because the main purpose of my life was to beat Klitschko, and that goal vanished in an instant. As a champion, I had everything in the world, but I wanted to die every day».

181 kg weight, 3-year hiatus, and a prayer to God

Following severe depression, the athlete completely lost his form, and his weight reached 400 pounds (181 kg) . No one could save Fury, who was away from boxing for nearly three years, from this state:

A life-or-death moment: «Then one day, something happened where I knelt down and begged God. I lay on the floor in the bedroom and shed tears. I prayed: 'I can't do this on my own anymore. You need to help me. Bring me back to boxing'»;

Miraculous relief: «I felt like I had been lying on the floor for eternity, but in reality, it had been 10 minutes. But when I stood up, it felt like the weight of the whole world had been lifted off my shoulders. I immediately shouted to my wife Paris: 'Tomorrow we start the mission to get back in shape!'».

Thus, Tyson Fury, known as the «Gypsy King», overcame the hardest trial of his life, returned to the sport, and regained the world championship.

Why doesn't the biggest victory solve every problem?

Tyson Fury's story about Klitschko holds a meaning broader than just sport. It shows how complicated the consequences can be when you tie your entire life to a single major goal.

Fury achieved the dream he had been waiting for since childhood, became world champion, and defeated Klitschko. But after the biggest victory, a new question faced him: «What now?»

It was this very question that started the most difficult period of his life. And then a new goal — to recover and return to the ring — became the next great mission for Tyson Fury.