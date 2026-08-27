US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on August 28

·35·Economy
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on August 28

The US dollar exchange rate effective for August 28 is expected to decrease by about 37–38 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Anorbank — 11,820 soums.
• Hayotbank — 11,820 soums.
• NBU — 11,820 soums.
• Universalbank — 11,820 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,860 soums.
• Aloqabank — 11,860 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,865 soums.
• Kapitalbank — 11,865 soums.

Exchange rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Exchange rates for August 27 announcedExchange rates for August 27 announcedYesterday, 17:44US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27Yesterday, 11:32Exchange rates for August 26 announcedExchange rates for August 26 announced25.08, 17:46Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?25.08, 17:14Uzbekistan's public debt reaches $48.3 billionUzbekistan's public debt reaches $48.3 billion25.08, 16:23Which countries are buying the most Uzbek products?Which countries are buying the most Uzbek products?22.08, 10:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Exchange rates for August 13 announced
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27
US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for August 26 announced
Exchange rates for August 26 announced
Exchange rates for August 27 announced
Exchange rates for August 27 announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on 18 August
The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on 18 August