US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on August 28

The US dollar exchange rate effective for August 28 is expected to decrease by about 37–38 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Anorbank — 11,820 soums.

• Hayotbank — 11,820 soums.

• NBU — 11,820 soums.

• Universalbank — 11,820 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,860 soums.

• Aloqabank — 11,860 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,865 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 11,865 soums.

Exchange rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.