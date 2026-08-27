“Uzbekistan — 2030” Strategy: 9 indicators entered the “red” zone

The Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms has published monitoring results dedicated to the outcomes of the implementation of the “Uzbekistan — 2030” strategy for the first half of 2026. During this process, a total of 437 indicators across 72 organizations were monitored, of which 206 were directly evaluated.

According to the conclusions of the conducted monitoring, while a significant portion of the indicators were positively fulfilled, serious delays persist in certain key areas.

Monitoring results: What do the colors indicate?

Based on the evaluation results, the agencies' activities during the reporting period were divided into three main categories:

“Green” category: 162 indicators;

“Yellow” category: 35 indicators;

“Red” category: 9 indicators.

The highest number of lagging cases was observed in the “Sustainable Economic Growth” direction, with as much as 60 percent of the total “yellow” indicators (21 indicators) falling precisely into this sector. This direction showed the lowest result (70%) among all areas.

Eight agencies in the “red” zone

During the implementation of the strategy, a total of nine indicators overseen by eight ministries and departments were included in the hazardous “red” category. The implementation rate for these items ranged from just 4 percent to 69 percent.

To address problematic issues and accelerate implementation, the Agency has outlined the following measures:

Conducting a deep analysis of the main causes of delays;

Attracting additional resources;

Developing concrete action plans for those responsible.

It was noted that this monitoring work was carried out entirely through the digital strategic planning platform across 72 organizations.