“Uzbekistan — 2030” Strategy: 9 indicators entered the “red” zone

·26·Uzbekistan
“Uzbekistan — 2030” Strategy: 9 indicators entered the “red” zone

The Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms has published monitoring results dedicated to the outcomes of the implementation of the “Uzbekistan — 2030” strategy for the first half of 2026. During this process, a total of 437 indicators across 72 organizations were monitored, of which 206 were directly evaluated.

According to the conclusions of the conducted monitoring, while a significant portion of the indicators were positively fulfilled, serious delays persist in certain key areas.

Monitoring results: What do the colors indicate?

Based on the evaluation results, the agencies' activities during the reporting period were divided into three main categories:

  • “Green” category: 162 indicators;

  • “Yellow” category: 35 indicators;

  • “Red” category: 9 indicators.

The highest number of lagging cases was observed in the “Sustainable Economic Growth” direction, with as much as 60 percent of the total “yellow” indicators (21 indicators) falling precisely into this sector. This direction showed the lowest result (70%) among all areas.

Eight agencies in the “red” zone

During the implementation of the strategy, a total of nine indicators overseen by eight ministries and departments were included in the hazardous “red” category. The implementation rate for these items ranged from just 4 percent to 69 percent.

To address problematic issues and accelerate implementation, the Agency has outlined the following measures:

  • Conducting a deep analysis of the main causes of delays;

  • Attracting additional resources;

  • Developing concrete action plans for those responsible.

It was noted that this monitoring work was carried out entirely through the digital strategic planning platform across 72 organizations.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Fees for state kindergartens to increase starting September 1 — New prices and important changes!Fees for state kindergartens to increase starting September 1 — New prices and important changes!Today, 16:39Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Chinese representative: What was agreed upon during the negotiations?Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Chinese representative: What was agreed upon during the negotiations?Yesterday, 18:4435th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State AwardsYesterday, 17:57Fees in state kindergartens to increase starting September 1Fees in state kindergartens to increase starting September 1Yesterday, 16:02State Labor Inspectorate issues warning regarding “Open Budget”State Labor Inspectorate issues warning regarding “Open Budget”Yesterday, 15:10Now it is possible to transfer money via phone numberNow it is possible to transfer money via phone numberYesterday, 14:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated
The procedure for distributing class hours in schools has been updated
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?