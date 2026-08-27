Classes at all higher education institutions in Tashkent will begin at 08:00!

An important decision has been made in order to regulate traffic flow in the city of Tashkent and reduce traffic jams on the roads during morning peak hours.

Starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, a new schedule is being introduced across all higher education institutions in the capital, under which 1st-shift classes will begin at 08:00 in the morning.

How will traffic jams and public transport load be reduced?

This new procedure will primarily serve to ensure urban infrastructure and traffic safety:

Distributing traffic flow: Starting classes at 08:00 will ensure that the flow of students does not intersect with the segment of the population heading to work between 08:30 and 09:00, drastically reducing congestion in the metro;

Rational organization of the educational process: The earlier start will expand the availability of classrooms for students studying in full-time and part-time forms, and optimize the intervals between shifts.

What changes await students and teachers?

The new schedule is expected to create a number of conveniences for all participants in the educational process: