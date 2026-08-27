Fees for state kindergartens to increase starting September 1 — New prices and important changes!

Parental fees for children's maintenance in state preschool education organizations (kindergartens) in Uzbekistan will be revised starting September 1.

According to the relevant Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated August 24, kindergarten fee amounts are now directly tied to the Base Calculation Amount (BCA). Following the increase of the BCA in the country from 412 thousand soums to 440 thousand soums (nearly 6.8 percent) starting September 1, kindergarten fees have also changed proportionally.

New tariffs by region for 9-hour groups

Monthly fees for the most demanded 9-hour operational kindergartens will increase by 8.5 thousand soums to 18.5 thousand soums depending on the region:

In Tashkent city: approximately 290.5 thousand soums ;

In regional centers: approximately 280.9 thousand soums ;

In district centers: approximately 190.1 thousand soums ;

In rural areas: approximately 133.5 thousand soums.

Main innovation: Payments will now increase automatically

Previously, fees for state kindergartens were set at specific fixed amounts through separate resolutions: