Famous singer Lola Yuldasheva turns 41 today

Today, September 4, Lola Yuldasheva, one of the prominent representatives of Uzbek pop music, celebrates her 41st birthday.

Born in Tashkent on September 4, 1985, the artist developed a love for music from an early age and began her creative career under the pseudonym Maya. In 2004, she gained widespread recognition with the song "Muhabbatim" and established her own unique style on the pop stage.

In subsequent years, the singer's songs such as "Senga", "Kel", and "Sog'indim" became popular among fans. In addition to music, Lola Yuldasheva has also tried her hand in the film industry. She has portrayed various characters in films such as "Sevinch", "Farhod va Shirin", and "Kelgindi kuyov".

Her father, Ravshan Yuldashev, also made a significant contribution to the artist's choice of a creative path. As the founder of the "Tarona Records" label, he made a substantial contribution to the development of Uzbek show business.

Currently, on the occasion of Lola Yuldasheva's birthday, her fans are sending their best wishes to the singer on social media.