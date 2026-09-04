Leader Defeated: Nasaf Scores 6 Goals Against Neftchi in Qarshi

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the 20th round, fans witnessed the most sensational and unexpected result of the current season. The sole leader of the standings, Neftchi Fergana, visited Nasaf in Qarshi and suffered a crushing 2-6 defeat. This goal-filled, dramatic encounter became the most prolific and vibrant match not only of the round but of the entire championship.

Blitzkrieg in Qarshi: A brace from Bobur Abdukholiqov and 4-0 in the first half

Ruziqul Berdiyev's side started the match with unprecedented pressure, deciding the fate of the game from the very first minutes:

A double strike in the opening minutes: Umarbek Eshmurodov opened the scoring in the 7th minute, and just a minute later, in the 8th, Bobur Abdukholiqov left the opposing goalkeeper helpless, making it 2-0;

Total dominance in the first half: The 'Dragons' did not ease their attacking intensity. In the 22nd minute, Sharof Muhitdinov extended the lead to three, and in the 40th minute, legionnaire Adenis Shala netted the fourth goal against the leader, sending the teams into the break at 4-0;

Abdukholiqov's brace: At the start of the second half, the initiative remained with the hosts — in the 53rd minute, Bobur Abdukholiqov scored his second and his team's fifth goal of the match.

Neftchi's response and the final point

The Fergana side, having woken up late, pushed hard in attack, trying to reduce the deficit:

Responses from Odilov and Perica: In the 59th minute, substitute Alisher Odilov made it 5-1. Late in the game, in the 89th minute, another substitute striker, Stipe Perica, scored the visitors' second goal;

Davronov's strike: Despite the visitors' efforts, Alibek Davronov scored Nasaf's sixth goal in the 80th minute, delighting the fans once again. The final score was 6-2.

Situation in the standings: Will the title race intensify?

Following this sensational victory, the situation in the Super League table changed as follows:

Nasaf is climbing up: The Qarshi club reached 28 points, moving up to 7th place in the standings and continuing the fight for higher positions;

Neftchi remains the leader: Despite the heavy defeat, Vitaliy Levchenko's team remains the Super League leader with 45 points. However, following this embarrassing loss, the chances for chasers to close the gap have increased significantly.

In your opinion, what caused Neftchi's unexpected heavy defeat in Qarshi — fatigue or Nasaf's perfect tactics? How will this loss affect the Fergana team's morale in the title race? Leave your thoughts in the comments!