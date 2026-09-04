The tallest skyscraper in the region: 340-meter tower under construction in Dushanbe

In the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Central Asia a massive, unprecedented urban development project has been launched that will transform the architectural face of the region. On September 3, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, officially laid the foundation stone for a magnificent multifunctional architectural complex in the Shohmansur district of the capital. The centerpiece of this megaproject is the 77-story "Dushanbe Tower," which will stand 340 meters tall and is expected to become the tallest structure in the entire region.

A 340-meter record and 5 skyscrapers: What does the complex include?

The project in Central Asiais planned to become one of the largest modern architectural and entertainment centers:

“Dushanbe Tower” — a new peak: The 77-story main tower, with a height of 340 meters, will stand not only as the tallest building in Tajikistan but in all of Central Asiaas well;

52 major facilities: The complex includes a total of 52 structures for various purposes, including 5 skyscrapers and the largest shopping and entertainment center in the region;

Multidisciplinary ecosystem: The complex will feature a premium international hotel, business offices, cafes and restaurants, a modern 1,000-seat concert hall, cinemas, playgrounds, sports complexes, as well as an artificial lake and green parks for recreation.

A 29-hectare “city within a city”: Over 6,000 apartments and 4,300 new jobs

The scale of construction is expected to provide a strong boost to local infrastructure and the economy:

Huge living space: The total area of the complex covers 29 hectares, featuring 270,000 square meters of modern residential and business clusters;

Residential and social institutions: The project includes 42 high-rise buildings with 6,160 apartments, a modern school for 1,200 students, and a kindergarten for 500 children;

New jobs: Once this trade, business, and service complex is fully operational, more than 4,300 new jobs will be created.

Uzbek companies to be involved: A 5-year international consortium

The megaproject is being implemented through extensive cooperation with foreign engineering and construction firms:

General contractor and timeline: Construction will be carried out in stages by the "Tas International Group" over 5 years. More than 2,000 local specialists and workers will be involved in the construction process;

International experience and Uzbekistan's participation: According to "Cool Design Studio," which developed the project concept, specialized professional companies from Uzbekistan, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates will participate directly in the construction alongside Tajik firms.

In the growing race among Central Asian cities to create modern architectural and financial centers, the "Dushanbe Tower" is vying to become the region's new landmark.

Do you think the increase in such skyscrapers over 300 meters and massive city centers in Central Asian capitals will accelerate the flow of foreign investment into the region? What are your thoughts on Uzbek companies participating in such huge megaprojects in a neighboring country? Leave your comments below!