1-dollar coins featuring Trump released for sale in the USA

New 1-dollar coins featuring the image of President Donald Trump have been released for sale in the USA. The U.S. Mint issued them specially to mark the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

The gold-colored coin features Trump's portrait on one side and the U.S. Presidential Seal on the other. The shield on the seal also includes the number '250', referencing the country's 250th anniversary.

Although the coin has a face value of 1 dollar, a roll of 25 coins is being sold for 61 dollars, and a bag containing 100 coins is priced at 154.50 dollars.

According to the U.S. Mint, these coins are legal tender. However, they are scheduled to be released into circulation in the fall of 2026.