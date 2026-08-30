Khamenei issues an important call to Muslim nations

Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei has called on Muslim nations to unite and strengthen cooperation. He emphasized that there should be closer solidarity, especially between West Asian and Persian Gulf countries. This was stated in his written message on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week.

Khamenei's statement comes at a time of ongoing tensions in the region involving the US and Israel.

What is Khamenei proposing?

The Iranian leader stated the necessity of strengthening unity, friendship, and cooperation in various fields among Muslim countries.

His message specifically highlighted the following areas:

strengthening unity among Muslim nations;

developing mutual cooperation;

cooperating in the field of mutual defense among states;

preventing divisions within the Muslim community.

«Muslims division among them serves the interests of enemies», Khamenei remarked.

Sharp statement against the US and Israel

Khamenei described the US and Israel as the primary enemies of Muslim unity and friendship.

He said the problem is not limited to Iran or its regional allies, but concerns the wider Muslim world.

Khamenei, in particular, called on the leaders of Persian Gulf states to act together against external pressures.

The Palestinian issue was also mentioned

The Iranian leader also touched upon the Palestinian issue in his message. He raised the question of whether Palestinians would remain so helpless if Muslim nations were united.

This statement was made against the backdrop of long-standing regional conflicts.

Why was this statement made now?

The message was released for Islamic Unity Week. At the same time, it is considered one of the first major public statements by Khamenei following reports of his injury in US and Israeli strikes.

Currently, confrontations between Iran and the US, sanctions, and the situation around the Persian Gulf maintain political tension in the region.

The main goal is to bring Muslim nations closer

The core idea of Khamenei's message is to strengthen cooperation among Muslim nations and act collectively against external pressures.

However, his sharp statements against the US and Israel have once again drawn international attention to Tehran's position amidst existing geopolitical conflicts.

The Iranian leader called on Muslim nations to unite — now the main question remains how this call will resonate politically in the region.