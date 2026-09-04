“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!

·27·Sport
“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!

Scott McTominay, the Napoli midfielder and one of the team's key driving forces, made a statement that caused a major stir in world football when discussing the possibility of continuing his career in Spain. The Scottish footballer openly admitted that if he received an offer from his former mentor, José Mourinho, who returned to manage Real Madrid in the summer, he would accept the call with great interest.

“I would seriously consider this option”: Sport.es sensational response to the publication

According to information provided by the influential Spanish Sport.es publication, the relationship between the player and the coach remains at a high level:

  • Open admission: When asked by journalists about the possibility of moving to Real Madrid under José Mourinho, the Scottish midfielder replied without hesitation: “If Mourinho calls me and offers me a move to Real, I would consider that option very seriously”;

  • High status at Napoli: Such a statement by the midfielder, who has quickly won the hearts of fans in Naples and become a pillar of the midfield, has sparked widespread discussion in Italy.

Debut in Manchester and the mentor-student bond

The strong mutual respect between McTominay and Mourinho dates back to the 2017 Old Trafford era:

  • The first step taken by José: Scott made his first-team debut in 2017, when Manchester Unitedwas managed by José Mourinho;

  • “Favorite warrior” status: The Portuguese specialist has always highly valued the Scottish player's physical strength, discipline on the pitch, and dedication. Even today, their tactical views are perfectly aligned.

Mourinho’s return to Real: 3 wins in 3 matches

José Mourinho’s sensational return to the Madrid giants this summer has completely transformed the atmosphere around the club:

  • Perfect start in La Liga: Under the leadership of the experienced Portuguese specialist, the “Royal Club” has achieved convincing victories in all three opening matches of the national championship, showing a 100% record;

  • Need to strengthen the squad: It is no secret that Mourinho, who favors an uncompromising style of play, is looking for a physically strong and reliable defensive midfielder who can flawlessly execute his ideas in the center of the pitch. This is an important factor that could make the McTominay transfer a reality.

Do you think Scott McTominay can withstand the competition in Real Madrid’s star-studded midfield and secure a regular starting spot? Do you think José Mourinho will call his former student to Madrid? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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