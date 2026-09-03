Actor Musulmon Yunusov appeals to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (video)

·3·Culture
Actor Musulmon Yunusov appeals to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (video)

Theatre and film actor Musulmon Yunusov addressed Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva via a video message on social networks. He spoke about being asked for $300 during the process of paperwork for his disabled daughter.

According to the actor, his mother is also a person with a group I disability. Two years ago, his daughter was also assigned a disability status, and two years later, it became necessary to re-register the documents. For this reason, at the end of May and in June, he and his wife visited various doctors and relevant organizations to prepare their daughter's documents.

“We went to every doctor, gathered all the documents. I am an actor, but I didn't demand any privileges anywhere. We waited in line like other people and went through all the necessary procedures,” says Musulmon Yunusov.

According to him, the documents reached the relevant medical examination stage in the Sergeli district. After submitting the documents, he was told that he would receive a response within two or three days.

However, two days later, the actor's wife received a call from polyclinic No. 71. Yunusov noted that the telephone conversation stated that their daughter could be assigned a disability status until the age of 18 and her mother could be appointed as her caregiver. However, $300 was demanded for this.

“It's not about the amount of money. I can find this money. But we see parents every day who are looking for funds for treatment or paperwork. There are many families who think: we found today's expense, what will we do tomorrow,” the actor said.

Yunusov stated that he was dissatisfied with this situation, called back, and asked to resolve the issue directly with him. Afterwards, he was informed that his daughter was assigned a disability status, but her mother was not officially registered as a caregiver.

In the actor's opinion, if the requested $300 had been paid, her mother could have been appointed as a caregiver for her daughter until the age of 18.

“A conclusion was given that my daughter can eat, walk, and perform other needs independently. If she could do everything independently, we wouldn't need a caregiver. What hurts me is that they said the mother could only be made a caregiver if money was paid,” he says.

The actor also stated that he applied to the social protection department in the Sergeli district regarding the situation. He emphasized that he spoke with employees and lawyers there, but the issue was not resolved.

In his video message, Musulmon Yunusov asked Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva to take the situation under her personal control and conduct an investigation.

“Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva, I kindly ask you to personally investigate this matter and get to the bottom of it. Is it right to demand money from families with disabled children? Such situations must be put to an end,” the actor said.

He also asked social media users to help deliver his video message to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva.

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