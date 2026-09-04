Nasaf defeats Neftchi by a large margin

Nasaf defeated Neftchi by a large margin in the 20th round of the Super League. In the match held at the Markaziy Stadium in Karshi, the hosts scored 6 goals, while the visitors replied with 2.

The scoring opened in the 6th minute. Umar Eshmurodov put Nasaf ahead. Two minutes later, Bobir Abdixoliqov made it 2-0, assisted by Sharof Muhitdinov.

In the 22nd minute, Sharof Muhitdinov scored himself, extending the lead to three. This time, Adenis Shala provided the assist.

Nasaf found the back of the net once more before the end of the first half. In the 40th minute, Adenis Shala scored following a pass from Oybek Rustamov.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Bobir Abdixoliqov netted his second goal of the match. Sharof Muhitdinov was the provider once again.

Neftchi reduced the deficit in the 58th minute. Alisher Odilov scored his team's first goal.

Nasaf scored another goal in the 80th minute. Alibek Davronov capitalized on a pass from Sharof Muhitdinov.

The final goal of the match was scored in the 89th minute. Stipe Peritsa netted Neftchi's second goal, assisted by Alisher Odilov.

Thus, the match in Karshi ended in a 6-2 victory for Nasaf. The head referee of the match was Ilgiz Tantashev, assisted by Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin. The VAR referee was Asker Najafaliyev, and the AVAR was Baxtiyorxo‘ja Shavkatov.

During the match, Neftchi player Ikromjon Aliboyev was cautioned in the 5th minute, Nasaf's Alibek Davronov in the 56th minute, and Neftchi's Anvarjon G‘ofurov in the 72nd minute.