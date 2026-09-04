Nasaf defeats Neftchi by a large margin

·5·Sport
Nasaf defeats Neftchi by a large margin

Nasaf defeated Neftchi by a large margin in the 20th round of the Super League. In the match held at the Markaziy Stadium in Karshi, the hosts scored 6 goals, while the visitors replied with 2.

The scoring opened in the 6th minute. Umar Eshmurodov put Nasaf ahead. Two minutes later, Bobir Abdixoliqov made it 2-0, assisted by Sharof Muhitdinov.

In the 22nd minute, Sharof Muhitdinov scored himself, extending the lead to three. This time, Adenis Shala provided the assist.

Nasaf found the back of the net once more before the end of the first half. In the 40th minute, Adenis Shala scored following a pass from Oybek Rustamov.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Bobir Abdixoliqov netted his second goal of the match. Sharof Muhitdinov was the provider once again.

Neftchi reduced the deficit in the 58th minute. Alisher Odilov scored his team's first goal.

Nasaf scored another goal in the 80th minute. Alibek Davronov capitalized on a pass from Sharof Muhitdinov.

The final goal of the match was scored in the 89th minute. Stipe Peritsa netted Neftchi's second goal, assisted by Alisher Odilov.

Thus, the match in Karshi ended in a 6-2 victory for Nasaf. The head referee of the match was Ilgiz Tantashev, assisted by Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin. The VAR referee was Asker Najafaliyev, and the AVAR was Baxtiyorxo‘ja Shavkatov.

During the match, Neftchi player Ikromjon Aliboyev was cautioned in the 5th minute, Nasaf's Alibek Davronov in the 56th minute, and Neftchi's Anvarjon G‘ofurov in the 72nd minute.

NasafNeftchiUzbekistan Super LeagueFootballMatch Report
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!Today, 21:09Leader Defeated: Nasaf Scores 6 Goals Against Neftchi in QarshiLeader Defeated: Nasaf Scores 6 Goals Against Neftchi in QarshiToday, 21:04City's plan to conquer Europe: Maresca announces surprise squad for UCLCity's plan to conquer Europe: Maresca announces surprise squad for UCLToday, 20:19“His name has disappeared from the shops”: Has Atlético stopped sales of Julián Álvarez jerseys?“His name has disappeared from the shops”: Has Atlético stopped sales of Julián Álvarez jerseys?Today, 20:15Will Lionel Messi fulfill his contract at Inter MiamiWill Lionel Messi fulfill his contract at Inter MiamiToday, 18:58Journalist reveals secret about MessiJournalist reveals secret about MessiToday, 18:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)