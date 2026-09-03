Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva reveals her partner in a new TV series (video)

·35·Culture
Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva reveals her partner in a new TV series (video)

Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva, well-known to audiences through the TV series "Qodirxon", announced that she is returning to shoot in a television series after a 5-year hiatus.

On her Instagram page, the actress also revealed who her partner will be in the new series titled "Hayotim seniki" (You Are My Life). It turned out that Marjona's co-star in the new project will be actor Davron Asqarov, who also acted alongside her in the series "Qodirxon".

“For those who wanted to see us together as a couple in another TV series after a 5-year hiatus — see you in the new series,” Marjona Mirzaaliyeva wrote.

This news from the actress sparked great interest among fans. Most followers expressed their joy at seeing Marjona and Davron as a couple in another project, writing that they suit each other very well on screen.

No specific information has been provided yet regarding when the "Hayotim seniki" series will be aired. The creators have stated that the project will be presented soon.

In your opinion, how well do Marjona Mirzaaliyeva and Davron Asqarov fit together as a couple in the new series? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Actor Musulmon Yunusov appeals to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (video)Actor Musulmon Yunusov appeals to Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva (video)Today, 14:22Kumush Zokirova starts her birthday with a mysterious gift (video)Kumush Zokirova starts her birthday with a mysterious gift (video)Today, 13:44Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)Today, 11:48Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visitedZebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visitedToday, 11:10Zebo Rahimova celebrates her 23rd birthday in Paris (video)Zebo Rahimova celebrates her 23rd birthday in Paris (video)Today, 10:22Yulduz Turdiyeva presents her "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" title to her parents (video)Yulduz Turdiyeva presents her "People's Artist of Uzbekistan" title to her parents (video)Today, 09:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cake
Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cake