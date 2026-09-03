Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva reveals her partner in a new TV series (video)

Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva, well-known to audiences through the TV series "Qodirxon", announced that she is returning to shoot in a television series after a 5-year hiatus.

On her Instagram page, the actress also revealed who her partner will be in the new series titled "Hayotim seniki" (You Are My Life). It turned out that Marjona's co-star in the new project will be actor Davron Asqarov, who also acted alongside her in the series "Qodirxon".

“For those who wanted to see us together as a couple in another TV series after a 5-year hiatus — see you in the new series,” Marjona Mirzaaliyeva wrote.

This news from the actress sparked great interest among fans. Most followers expressed their joy at seeing Marjona and Davron as a couple in another project, writing that they suit each other very well on screen.

No specific information has been provided yet regarding when the "Hayotim seniki" series will be aired. The creators have stated that the project will be presented soon.

In your opinion, how well do Marjona Mirzaaliyeva and Davron Asqarov fit together as a couple in the new series? Leave your thoughts in the comments.