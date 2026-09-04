“His name has disappeared from the shops”: Has Atlético stopped sales of Julián Álvarez jerseys?

·28·Sport
“His name has disappeared from the shops”: Has Atlético stopped sales of Julián Álvarez jerseys?

It has been discovered that at the official fan shops located near the home stadium of the Madrid club Atlético, not a single jersey of one of the team's main stars — Argentine forward Julián Álvarez — is being sold. This unexpected news, reported by the British publication The Touchline , has sparked serious discussion in the football community. Against the backdrop of disagreements that arose during the summer transfer window, this situation in the club's merchandise stores is further fueling doubts about the star player's future in Madrid.

Name removed from the shelves: A coincidence or a hidden signal?

The situation at the official retail outlets near the stadium did not attract the attention of fans and journalists for nothing:

  • Not a single jersey left: The absence of jerseys for Álvarez, the most valuable and well-known forward for Atlético, in the club's central stores does not look like a typical stock shortage. It gives the impression that his kits have been completely removed from the merchandise shelves;

  • Fans' concerns: Amid the constant buzz surrounding the forward in recent weeks, fans are linking this situation to a cooling of relations between the club and the player.

The ban on Barcelona and the rejection of the Arsenal option

The past transfer window was extremely tense for the Argentine world champion:

  • The Barcelona option: In the summer, Julián Álvarez had serious intentions to leave the Madrid club. However, the management of the 'Colchoneros' adamantly refused to let their main striker join their direct La Liga rival, Barcelona;

  • The offer from Arsenal: At the same time, the London club Arsenal also tried to complete the transfer of Álvarez, but this time the player personally rejected the offer, not wanting to return to England;

  • Forced stay: As a result, the forward was forced to remain in Madrid against his will due to the management's decision.

What does Diego Simeone say? Training and the match against Athletic

Despite the confusing situation in the shops and transfer rumors, head coach Diego Simeone is trying to maintain calm:

  • “He will be included in the squad”: The Madrid coach openly stated that Álvarez is performing very well in training and will be included in the squad for the important match against Athletic Bilbao;

  • Pressure on the pitch: Although Simeone is trying to defuse the situation, it is noticeable that a cold atmosphere surrounding the player persists at the level of the club's marketing department and management.

Do you think the disappearance of Julián Álvarez's jerseys from club shops is just a technical error or the first sign of a sensational departure in the winter transfer window? Was it the right decision to deny him a move to Barcelona? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nasaf defeats Neftchi by a large marginNasaf defeats Neftchi by a large marginToday, 21:10“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!“If Mourinho calls, I’ll go to Real”: McTominay’s sensational hint!Today, 21:09Leader Defeated: Nasaf Scores 6 Goals Against Neftchi in QarshiLeader Defeated: Nasaf Scores 6 Goals Against Neftchi in QarshiToday, 21:04City's plan to conquer Europe: Maresca announces surprise squad for UCLCity's plan to conquer Europe: Maresca announces surprise squad for UCLToday, 20:19Will Lionel Messi fulfill his contract at Inter MiamiWill Lionel Messi fulfill his contract at Inter MiamiToday, 18:58Journalist reveals secret about MessiJournalist reveals secret about MessiToday, 18:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)