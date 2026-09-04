“His name has disappeared from the shops”: Has Atlético stopped sales of Julián Álvarez jerseys?

It has been discovered that at the official fan shops located near the home stadium of the Madrid club Atlético, not a single jersey of one of the team's main stars — Argentine forward Julián Álvarez — is being sold. This unexpected news, reported by the British publication The Touchline , has sparked serious discussion in the football community. Against the backdrop of disagreements that arose during the summer transfer window, this situation in the club's merchandise stores is further fueling doubts about the star player's future in Madrid.

Name removed from the shelves: A coincidence or a hidden signal?

The situation at the official retail outlets near the stadium did not attract the attention of fans and journalists for nothing:

Not a single jersey left: The absence of jerseys for Álvarez, the most valuable and well-known forward for Atlético, in the club's central stores does not look like a typical stock shortage. It gives the impression that his kits have been completely removed from the merchandise shelves;

Fans' concerns: Amid the constant buzz surrounding the forward in recent weeks, fans are linking this situation to a cooling of relations between the club and the player.

The ban on Barcelona and the rejection of the Arsenal option

The past transfer window was extremely tense for the Argentine world champion:

The Barcelona option: In the summer, Julián Álvarez had serious intentions to leave the Madrid club. However, the management of the 'Colchoneros' adamantly refused to let their main striker join their direct La Liga rival, Barcelona;

The offer from Arsenal: At the same time, the London club Arsenal also tried to complete the transfer of Álvarez, but this time the player personally rejected the offer, not wanting to return to England;

Forced stay: As a result, the forward was forced to remain in Madrid against his will due to the management's decision.

What does Diego Simeone say? Training and the match against Athletic

Despite the confusing situation in the shops and transfer rumors, head coach Diego Simeone is trying to maintain calm:

“He will be included in the squad”: The Madrid coach openly stated that Álvarez is performing very well in training and will be included in the squad for the important match against Athletic Bilbao;

Pressure on the pitch: Although Simeone is trying to defuse the situation, it is noticeable that a cold atmosphere surrounding the player persists at the level of the club's marketing department and management.

Do you think the disappearance of Julián Álvarez's jerseys from club shops is just a technical error or the first sign of a sensational departure in the winter transfer window? Was it the right decision to deny him a move to Barcelona? Leave your thoughts in the comments!