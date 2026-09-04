A unique Contemporary Art Center in Central Asia is opening in Tashkent — President's visit

A new Contemporary Art Center, which has no analogue in Central Asia and has become the flagship project of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan, is opening its doors in Tashkent. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally visited this grand creative venue on September 4, getting closely acquainted with the conditions, exhibition, and educational spaces created there. This complex is making history as the first state institution in Uzbekistan specialized in contemporary art, as well as the largest cultural platform in the region combining education, scientific research, and expositions.

Harmony of 114-year industrial heritage and French architecture

The new center is of unique significance not only for its works of art, but also for the history of its building:

Historic monument of 1912: The complex is housed in a historic building constructed in 1912 based on the design of the famous architect Wilhelm Heintzelman. At the beginning of the last century, a tram depot initially operated here, and later it served as the capital's first diesel power plant;

France's «Studio KO» concept: The project for the restoration and revitalization of the building was developed by the world-renowned French architectural bureau «Studio KO»;

Industrial design and modernity: During the renovation, the building's century-old original industrial architecture, brick structure, and historical spirit were fully preserved while adapting it to the requirements of an international-level exhibition complex.

From a research library to art residences: What does the Center offer?

The complex is not just an exhibition hall, but has been transformed into a multi-disciplinary ecosystem for young creators and the public:

Intellectual center: A specialized open library and archive are operating in the building, gathering unique sources on art, visual culture, and philosophical theories;

Space for dialogue and creativity: An open discussion and lecture area, an author's concept store, and a restaurant have been organized in the territory;

A springboard for young professionals: Art residencies, performances, film screenings, and master classes have been established at the center, aiming to bring local curators, researchers, and talented youth to the international level.

«Hikmah» exhibition and the New York Guggenheim sensation

The center will officially open its curtain on September 6 with its first international exhibition titled Hikmah («Wisdom»):

Exhibition concept: The exposition is dedicated to the seamless connection of spiritual heritage, cultural memory, and national traditions with contemporary global art;

11 masterpieces of the world: Within the framework of the project, 11 select works by prominent foreign and local artists, including exclusive works created specifically for the occasion, will be presented to the public;

Installation from the Guggenheim Museum: For the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, a unique installation belonging to the collection of the famous Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York will be exhibited;

International alliances: The center has established direct cooperation with the Centre Pompidou in Paris, London's prestigious «Tate» and «Delfina Foundation» foundations, and the Arts Council Korea.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev specifically noted that such venues, while preserving the rich historical heritage of our people, also open the door for contemporary creators to enter the global world.

In your opinion, how will the transformation of such historic industrial buildings into magnificent contemporary art centers affect the cityscape and youth culture? Can such established cooperation with New York and Paris museums bring our national art to the world stage? Leave your thoughts in the comments!