Bobur Yuldoshev says he went into shock upon hearing about the title (video)

Actor Bobur Yuldoshev, who was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Artist of Uzbekistan", shared his impressions upon first hearing the news of this high recognition.

The actor was asked: "Brother Bobur, you recently received the title of 'Honored Artist of Uzbekistan'. What emotions did you experience when you first heard this news?"

Bobur Yuldoshev noted that this news came as a complete surprise to him.

"I went into shock because this news was unexpected for me. I didn't want to believe it. Even when I was receiving the award, I didn't fully believe it. I still haven't fully believed it. Of course, receiving the award directly from the hands of our President is a great happiness and responsibility for me. In general, it is a great happiness for me that our modest labor was noticed, taken time for, and appropriately appreciated and rewarded," the actor said.

The actor's fans also warmly welcomed his new title. In comments on social networks, fans sincerely congratulated Bobur Yuldoshev and wished him continued success.