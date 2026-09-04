Will Lionel Messi fulfill his contract at Inter Miami

Having concluded his international career with Argentina, Lionel Messi is nearing important decisions regarding his club future. The legendary forward, currently playing under contract for the US club Inter Miami, has an agreement that runs until 2028. According to Goal.com, former MLS star Shaka Hislop stated that the Argentine could fully honor the terms of this contract and subsequently take on an ambassadorial role at the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Recall that Lionel Messi moved to the US league in 2023. This transfer, made possible by the efforts of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, marked a historic turning point for the Florida team. Known for his brilliant performances with Barcelona, the forward won the Leagues Cup and the MLS Cup shortly after arriving in the US, while also earning several MVP awards and drawing capacity crowds to stadiums.

Future plans and contract terms

The Inter Miami management successfully extended the initial agreement with Lionel Messi. Nevertheless, questions often arise about whether this contract will be fulfilled until the end, given the player's age and physical condition. The most decorated player in football history has ended his 207-game international career to focus solely on club football.

Lionel Messi continues to demonstrate his high level on the pitch. For instance, in a match against Montreal, his team won 7-1, with the forward scoring four goals. His close friends Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul play for the team. There are also rumors that his former teammate Neymar might move to the US to reunite the legendary MSN trio.

Shaka Hislop believes Messi will continue his career in the US

Football expert and former FC Dallas goalkeeper Shaka Hislop asserts that Lionel Messi will respect his contract until the end. He believes one of the main reasons is the Argentine's direct involvement in the opening of the club's new stadium and future planning.

According to Hislop, once the contract expires, Messi will transition into an ambassadorial role at the club and continue to reside in Miami. He also expects the forward to complete his contract on the pitch if his physical condition permits. At the same time, due to his retirement from international football and his advancing age, he is not expected to play in the next World Cup.