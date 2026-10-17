How is Ozoda Nursaidova's condition after the surgery? (video)

Singer Ozoda Nursaidova underwent a surgical operation. Her sister stated that the operation was successful and her sister's condition had improved significantly.

In a video shared on social media, the singer's sister asked fans: "Thank God, the operation went well. Please keep my sister in your prayers." She also showed the condition of Ozoda Nursaidova.

The singer herself expressed gratitude to her fans and our people who prayed for her and supported her.

"Thank God, I am much better. First of all, thank you to our people, doctors, and my colleagues. Everything happened so quickly. I apparently had this condition beforehand. For the past three or four months, I had been feeling very bad. This turned out to be a symptom of that condition," said the artist.

News about the singer's condition delighted her fans. Social media users are wishing Ozoda Nursaidova a speedy recovery and restoration of her health in the comments.