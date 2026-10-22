Ozoda Nursaidova makes her first appearance after leaving the hospital (video)

A video showing singer Ozoda Nursaidova making her first public appearance after leaving the hospital following surgery has spread on social media.

The video shows that the artist's condition is good. Upon seeing her appearance, fans are expressing their sincere wishes in the comments. They are wishing Ozoda Nursaidova a speedy recovery, full restoration of health, and a return to the stage to continue creating for her fans.

The singer's first post-surgery appearance came as joyful news for her fans. They hope that the artist will soon recover and be back at the service of the public.