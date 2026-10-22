Ozoda Nursaidova makes her first appearance after leaving the hospital (video)

·115·Culture
Ozoda Nursaidova makes her first appearance after leaving the hospital (video)

A video showing singer Ozoda Nursaidova making her first public appearance after leaving the hospital following surgery has spread on social media.

The video shows that the artist's condition is good. Upon seeing her appearance, fans are expressing their sincere wishes in the comments. They are wishing Ozoda Nursaidova a speedy recovery, full restoration of health, and a return to the stage to continue creating for her fans.

The singer's first post-surgery appearance came as joyful news for her fans. They hope that the artist will soon recover and be back at the service of the public.

Ozoda NursaidovaUzbek popshow business
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatumDid Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum11 October 13:31Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert ticketsOzoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets10 October 21:23Otabek Madrahimov returns to the stage, Ozoda applauds him (video)Otabek Madrahimov returns to the stage, Ozoda applauds him (video)24 May 10:53Which song did Ozoda Nursaidova sing with heart and memories at her concert?Which song did Ozoda Nursaidova sing with heart and memories at her concert?17 May 11:21Ozoda Nursaidova captures hearts by fulfilling a fan's childhood dreamOzoda Nursaidova captures hearts by fulfilling a fan's childhood dream19 May 12:37Ozoda Nursaidova receives an unusual gift from a fanOzoda Nursaidova receives an unusual gift from a fan21 May 15:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny